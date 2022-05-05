Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 685 on 20,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 685 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 146 less than on the previous day, on over 20,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 74 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 141, and in the counties of Brasov - 57, and Cluj - 54.

As of Thursday, 2,897,528 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,066 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 47 less than the day before; 70 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 167 are in ICUs, by 12 less compared to the previous day. Of the 167 ICU patients, 151 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, another 21 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 10 men and 11 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours, including four cases previously unaccounted for. One of the deceased patients was in the 30 - 39 age group, five in the 60 - 69 age group, six in the 70 - 79 age group, and nine in the 80+ category, and they all suffered from underlying conditions.

17 of the fatalities were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were aged between 68 and 77.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,540 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES