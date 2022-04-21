Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,063 in about 20,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,063 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 44 from the previous day, with about 20,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 118 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 299 and in the counties of Cluj - 126, Timis - 64.

As of Thursday, 2,886,284 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,367 people with COVID-19, down 72 from the previous reporting, including 89 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 229 patients are in intensive care, down by four compared to the previous day.

Of the 229 patients admitted to ICU, 197 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another 19 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 8 men and 11 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 19 patients who died, 12 were unvaccinated and seven vaccinated. One of the vaccinated patients who died was between 50-59 years old, four were between 60-69 years old, two between 70-79 years old and one was over 80 years old.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,403 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.