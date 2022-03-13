Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,626 on 18,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 1,626 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,117 fewer than on the previous day, on 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 180 are in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first infection.

Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 466 and the counties of Cluj - 282, Giurgiu - 132, Timis - 128, and Ilfov - 118.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,791,994 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 3,716 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 115 more than the day before; including 230 children.

580 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, by 15 fewer than the previous day, 2 of whom are children. Of the total number of ICU patients, 520 are unvaccinated.

- Deaths -

According to the Health Ministry, 26 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 13 men and 13 women (including five cases previously unaccounted for). The age of the deceased ranges from 40-49 to over 80. All deaths were in patients with underlying conditions.

Out of the total of 26 fatalities, 22 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were in the 60-95 age group.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,361 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.