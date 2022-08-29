Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,905 on over 10,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,905 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 502 from the previous day, with over 10,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 332 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 276, and in the counties of Maramures - 176, Brasov - 105, and Cluj - 102.

The highest rate is in Cluj County - 4.4, followed by Timis County - 3.77 and Bucharest City - 3.73.

As of Monday, 3,212,211 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,936 people with COVID-19, up 75 from the previous reporting, including 381 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 245, including three minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 245 patients admitted to ICU, 200 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, two Romanians, one man and one woman, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the two deaths, one was recorded in the age group 70-79 years, and one in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and both deaths were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,639 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, told Agerpres.