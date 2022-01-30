Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 19,668; tests performed in last 24 hours: almost 60,000

As many as 19,668 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 10,500 from Saturday, following 59,234 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 1,870 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they went through the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 24,058 RT-PCR tests were performed (12,651 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,407 on request) and 35,176 rapid antigen tests.

As of Sunday, 2,196,394 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania of which 49,693 are from re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection. Of these, 1,899,522 were declared cured as of Saturday. The updated cured figures were not available on Sunday due to some corrections on the electronic platform where they are posted.

To date, 11,773,300 RT-PCR tests and 7,283,250 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 930 people were reconfirmed positive.