Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,398 on over 15,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 2,398 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 232 from the previous day, with over 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 463 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 320 and in the counties of Cluj - 152, Timis - 141, Brasov - 133, and Iasi - 120, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in the counties of Cluj - 4.22, Timis - 3.7, Maramures - 3.53, Sibiu - 3.39, Arad - 3.38, and Bucharest City - 3.33.

As of Friday, 3,224,382 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,339 people with COVID-19, down 89 from the previous reporting, including 303 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 191, including five minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 191 patients admitted to ICU, 163 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 23 Romanians are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 23 deaths, one was recorded in the age group 0-9 years - a two-month old baby- 13 in the age group 70-79 years, and nine in the age group over 80 years.

As many as 19 deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Of the 23 deaths, six occurred in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,751 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.