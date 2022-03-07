Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,188 on over 25,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 3,188 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 96 more than on the previous day, on over 25,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 420 are in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 1,148 and the counties of Cluj - 203, Brasov - 194, Ilfov - 147, and Timis - 128.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,771,449 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 114,557 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 5,053 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 109 more than the day before; 342 of this total are children.

750 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, by 27 less than the previous day, 5 of whom are children. Of the total number of ICU patients, 676 are unvaccinated.

According to the GCS, 2,594,194 patients were declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, 32 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 20 men and 12 women (including one case previously unaccounted for). The age of the deceased ranges from 60 to over 80. All deaths were in patients with underlying conditions.

Out of the total of 32 fatalities, 26 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were in the 60 - 69 and 80+ age group.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63,993 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.