Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 322 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 322 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 40 from the previous day, with over 10,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 28 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 98, and in the counties of Timis - 20, Brasov - 18, and Constanta - 17 .As of Monday, 2,903,394 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 857 people with COVID-19, by 51 more from the previous reporting, including 64 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 131 patients, by seven fewer than the previous report, are in intensive care.Of the 131 patients admitted to ICU, 122 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, no Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,612 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES