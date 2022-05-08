Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 330 on over 11,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 330 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 260 from the previous day, with more than 11,400 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 31 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 106, and in the county of Galati - 25.

As of Sunday, 2,899,178 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 974 people with COVID-19, up 22 from the previous reporting, including 58 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 167 patients, down two, including one child, are in intensive care.

Of the 167 patients admitted to ICU, 153 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another two Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 , one man and one woman, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

One of the death was recorded in the 60-69 age group, and the other in the over 80 years. Both patients had comorbidities.

Of the two deceased patients, one was unvaccinated and the other was vaccinated. The vaccinated patient who died was between 60 and 69 years old.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,562 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.