Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,974 on over 70k tests performed in 20-26 June

As many as 3,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the week from 20 to 26 June in Romania, on 70,522 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 574 are in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,919,461 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania.- Hospitalisations -There are 638 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, of whom 78 are children.58 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, of whom one child. Of the total number of ICU patients, 41 are unvaccinated.- Deaths -According to the Health Ministry, 13 deaths were reported in the above-mentioned period in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 7 men and 6 women. The age of the deceased ranges from 40 to over 80. All of the 13 deaths were in patients with underlying conditions.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,739 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES