Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,000-plus on over 21,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 4,044 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, with over 21,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 792 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 931, and in the counties of Cluj - 280, Brasov - 235, Constanta - 222, Timis - 189, Iasi - 132, Prahova - 124, Ilfov -119 and Mures - 106.

As of Tuesday, 2,946,174 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,361 people with COVID-19, including 187 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities - down 49 from the previous reporting.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 90 are in intensive care, of whom 69 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another nine Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (seven men and two women) are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, one of the deaths was registered in the 50 - 59 years age category, two in the 60 - 69 years age category, one in the 70 - 79 years age category and five deaths in the 80+ age range.

All deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, three vaccinated and six unvaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,797 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES

