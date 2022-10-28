Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 439 on over 11,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 439 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 39 from the previous day, with over 11,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 95 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 116, Timis County - 23, and Cluj County - 18.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.87, followed by Cluj County - 0.65.

As of Friday, 3,285,833 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 775 people with COVID-19, up four from the previous reporting, including 53 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 103 are in intensive care, including three minors.

Of the 103 patients admitted to ICU, 92 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, five Romanians, two men and one woman, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the five deaths, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, one in the age group 60-69 years, one in the age group 70-79 years and one in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and two deaths was in a vaccinated patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,179 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.