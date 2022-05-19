Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 467 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 467 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 46 fewer than the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 59 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 110, and in Cluj county - 38.As of Thursday, 2,905,055 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 711 people with COVID-19, by 49 fewer from the previous reporting, including 53 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 125 patients, by eight more than the previous report, are in intensive care.Of the 125 patients admitted to ICU, 113 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, 4 Romanians, all men, infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours.All of the 4 deceased patients were unvaccinated. One casualty was in the 60-69 age category, 1 in the 70-70 age range and 2 in the over 80 age category. All had underlying conditions.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,640 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES