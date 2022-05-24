Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 491 on over 20,000 tests in 24 hours

As many as 491 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 257 from the previous day, with over 20,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 73 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 107, and in the county of Cluj - 53.

As of Tuesday, 2,906,776 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 632 people with COVID-19, down 26 from the previous reporting, including 39 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 96 patients, down four, are in intensive care.

Of the 96 patients admitted to ICU, 85 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another 9 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2, 5 men and 4 women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 9 deceased patients, 8 were unvaccinated and 1 was vaccinated. The vaccinated patient who died was over 80 years old. All patients had commorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,663 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES