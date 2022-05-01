Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 492 on over 20,400 tests in last 24h

As many as 492 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 395 from the previous day, with over 5,500 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 76 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 192 and in the counties of Cluj - 38, Hunedoara - 32, and Ilfov - 29.As of Sunday, 2,894,368 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 1,207 people with COVID-19, down 64 from the previous reporting, including 69 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 191 patients are in intensive care, down seven, no minors.Of the 200 patients admitted to ICU, 170 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another seven Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - five men and two women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total seven patients who died, six were unvaccinated and 1 fully vaccinated. One of the dead vaccinated patients was between 40-49 years old, two were between 60-69 years old, two were between 70-79 years old, while two were over 80. All dead patients had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,493 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.