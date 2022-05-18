Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 513 on over 19,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 513 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 168 fewer than the previous day, with over 19,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 72 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 138, and in the counties of Cluj - 63, and Iasi - 31.As of Wednesday, 2,904,588 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 760 people with COVID-19, by 25 fewer from the previous reporting, including 60 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 117 patients, by four fewer than the previous report, are in intensive care.Of the 117 patients admitted to ICU, 107 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, 11 Romanians, seven men and four women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours.Of the 11 deceased patients, six were unvaccinated and five were vaccinated. Four of the vaccinated patients who died was in the 70-79 age range and one was over 80 years old and had comorbidities. All had underlying conditions.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,636 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES