Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 681 on over 22,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 681 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 359 more than the previous day, with over 22,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 74 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 111, and in the counties of Cluj - 49, and Brasov - 45.As of Monday, 2,904,075 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 785 people with COVID-19, by 72 fewer from the previous reporting, including 57 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 121 patients, by ten fewer than the previous report, are in intensive care.Of the 121 patients admitted to ICU, 111 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, 13 Romanians, eight men and five women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours.Of the 13 deceased patients, nine were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated. One of the vaccinated patients who died was in the 70-79 age range and three were over 80 years old and had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,625 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES