Romania's COVID-19 death toll hits 50,000 mark, with 483 deaths reported in last 24 hours

As many as 483 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 20 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday .

The 20 deaths having occurred before the reference interval were registered in October 2021, and 463 deaths were reported in the reference period.

According to GCS, 255 men and 228 women hospitalized in 39 counties (out of 41) and Bucharest died.

Of the 483 deaths, one was registered in the 30-39 years age category, 14 in the 40-49 years age range, 43 in the 50-59 years age range, 131 in the 60-69 years age category, 148 in the 70-79 years age category and 146 in the age range over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 439 of the reported deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, for 24 deceased patients had no underlying medical conditions, and no comorbidities had been reported to date for 20 deceased patients.

Out of a total of 483 patients who died, 433 were unvaccinated and 50 were vaccinated. The 50 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 years and over 80 years. 47 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for 3 patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 50,087 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.