Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 18 to 32,326, 16 deaths prior to last 24 hours

As many as 18 deaths - 16 men and 2 women - in SARS-CoV-2 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, including 16 from 2020 and early this year that were entered in the database by the public health directorates at the request of the Health Ministry, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informs on Sunday.

The deceased patients had been hospitalised in the counties of Arges, Ialomita and Vaslui.

Of these fatalities, two were in the 40 - 49 age range, 4 in the 50 - 59 age range, 6 in the 60 - 69 age range, 3 in the 70 - 79 age range and 3 in people over 80 years of age.

16 of the victims had known underlying medical conditions and two did not suffer from comorbidities.

Romania's COVID-19 death toll as of Wednesday stood at 32,326.