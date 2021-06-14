Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 27 to 31,861, 17 prior to last 24 hours

As many as 27 deaths - 12 men and 15 women - in SARS-CoV-2 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, including 17 from 2020 and early this year that were entered in the database by the public health directorates at the request of the Health Ministry, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informs today.

Of these, one death was in the 40 - 49 age range, one in the 50 - 59 age range, eight in the 60 - 69 age range, eight in the 70 - 79 age range and nine in people over 80 years of age.

All the victims but one had known underlying medical conditions.

Romania's COVID-19 death toll as of Sunday stood at 31,861.