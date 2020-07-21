 
     
Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 36 to 2,074

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours 36 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania, the death toll reaching thus 2,074 people.

It's about 26 men and 10 women, hospitalized in Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Cluj, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Prahova, Suceava, Timis, Valcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and the Bucharest Municipality.

Of these, three deaths were recorded in the age class 40-49 years, nine deaths in the age group 50-59 years, nine in the age group 60-69 years, nine in the age group 70-79 years and six in people over the age of 80.

According to the GCS, 35 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities. One deceased patient didn't seem to have any comorbidities.

