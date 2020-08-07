Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 50 to 2,616

Another 50 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 2,616, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

According to GCS, 31 men and 19 women died in the last 24 hours who were hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Cluj, Dambovita, Galati, Gorj, Harghita , Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Prahova, Sibiu, Timis, Valcea, Vaslui, Ilfov, and Bucharest City.

Of the latest deaths, 4 were in the age bracket 40 - 49 years age bracket; 4 in the 50 - 59 years age bracket; 11 in the 60 - 69 years age bracket; 17 in the 70 - 79 years age bracket, and 14 were aged over 80 years.

All 50 deaths were in patients who had pre-existing conditions.