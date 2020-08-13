Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 53 to 2,860

Romania's death toll from COVID-19 hit 2,860 since the latest report, with 53 deaths announced by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Thursday.

The latest victims are 32 men and 21 women, who had been hospitalized in Bucharest and in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Caras - Severin, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui, Vrancea.

Of these, one death was in the 30 - 39 age range, one in the 40 - 49 age range, three in the 50 - 59 age range, 13 in the 60 - 69 age range, 24 in the 70 - 79 age range and 11 in people over 80 years of age.

All the victims but four had known underlying medical conditions.