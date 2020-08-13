 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 53 to 2,860

bay939.com.au
coronavirus covid-19

Romania's death toll from COVID-19 hit 2,860 since the latest report, with 53 deaths announced by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Thursday.

The latest victims are 32 men and 21 women, who had been hospitalized in Bucharest and in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Caras - Severin, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui, Vrancea.

Of these, one death was in the 30 - 39 age range, one in the 40 - 49 age range, three in the 50 - 59 age range, 13 in the 60 - 69 age range, 24 in the 70 - 79 age range and 11 in people over 80 years of age.

All the victims but four had known underlying medical conditions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.