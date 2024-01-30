Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 1,943, January 22-28, 2023

As many as 1,943 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in January 22-28, 2023 week in Romania, with over 30,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 636 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

As of January 28, 3,521,283 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 383 people with COVID-19, including 64 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 25 patients, including one child, are in intensive care.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 16 Romanians - seven men and nine women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the January 22 - 28 week.

Deaths by age groups: one in the age group 50 - 59 years; three in the age group 60-69 years; five in the age group 70-79 years, and seven in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and seven were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68,822 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.