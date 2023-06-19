Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 730, June 12-18, 2023.

As many as 730 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the May 29- June 4, 2023 week in Romania, with over 36,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 193 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

As of June 18, 3,406,899 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 393 people with COVID-19, including 19 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 65 patients, including one child, are in intensive care.

Of the 65 patients admitted to ICU, 48 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, seven Romanians - four men and three women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the June 12-18 week.

Deaths by age groups: one in the age group 60-69 years; three in the age group 70-79 years, and three in the age group over 80 years.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68,224 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.