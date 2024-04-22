Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Romania's crude oil production declines 2.9pct two months into 2024

nasdaq.com
petrol oil

In the first two months of 2024, Romania produced 449,400 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) of crude oil, down 13,400 toe (-2.9%) y-o-y, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Imports of crude oil amounted to 1.395 million toe during the same period, up 59,200 toe y-o-y.

According to the latest Energy Balance Forecast published by the National Board on Economic Strategy and Forecasts (CNSP), Romania's crude oil production will be on a downward trajectory until 2026, by an average annual rate of -2.2% as a result of the natural decline of deposits and the maintenance of existing production utilities.

Thus, in 2024, production should be 2.98 million toe (-2.3% y-oy), in 2025 2.91 million toe (-2.3%) and in 2026 2.855 million toe (-2%).

On the other hand, CNSP is expecting imports to increase in the same period by an average annual rate of 4.1%.

For 2024, imports of 9.65 million toe (+4.7%), for 2025 of 10 million toe (+3.6%), and for 2026 of 10.3 million toe (+3%) are estimated in the latest Energy Balance Forecast.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.