Romania's drought-stricken agricultural area increases to 536,941 hectares

Romania's total agricultural area stricken by drought on Monday reached 536,941 hectares, in 37 counties, according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

The main autumn crops affected are: wheat and triticale - 189,265 hectares; barley, two-rowed barley, rye, oats - 29,657 hectares; rapeseed - 26,745 hectares. The following spring crops are also affected: corn - 166,355 hectares; sunflower - 86,917 hectares; soy - 12,091 hectares, and forage plants - 12,504 hectares.

The situation of the affected areas for which reports have been filed is being finalised at the prefectures for the harvested autumn crops for which reporting was completed on August 30, 2022. MADR says that there may be changes in some crops in terms of the affected area, after centralising the minutes sent by the prefectures, thus resulting in smaller areas compared to previous reports, told Agerpres.

The 37 counties - including Bucharest City - that reported damage due to the drought are: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Bucharest City, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Tims, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui and Vrancea.