Romania's efforts for predictable humanitarian funding, highlighted by ForMin Aurescu, at UN GA

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in the ministerial meeting on the theme of the response to humanitarian crises held on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, on which occasion he highlighted Romania's constant efforts aimed at ensuring predictable humanitarian funding, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

According to the source, Aurescu participated, in New York, at the high-level round table organized by the European Union and Indonesia, in collaboration with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), on the topic "Tackling a 'perfect storm' of humanitarian crises: Expanding the resource base in the face of exploding needs, while strengthening resilience", in the margins of the general debates of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the discussions, Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted Romania's constant efforts aimed at ensuring predictable humanitarian funding, an example of such a measure being the allocation of a minimum of 10% of the annual development cooperation plan to humanitarian assistance, this threshold being exceeded in 2021, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Considering the fact that the war in Ukraine triggered, due to Russia's actions, a food crisis, the minister presented Romania's efforts to facilitate the transit of about 4 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain. He also specified, in the context, that one of the most recent actions in this direction is the granting by Romania of a contribution of 100,000 euros for the United Nations Central Fund for Humanitarian Response in Emergency Situations (CERF), intended to combat hunger, it is also shown in the press release sent by the ministry.

Also, the head of Romanian diplomacy presented the multidimensional efforts of Romania in support of Ukraine and the refugees from Ukraine - over 2.3 million citizens of this state -, including by providing shelter, free access to medical services, schooling and the labour market, as well as through direct donations. He also mentioned the very good results of the logistics center in northeastern Suceava.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu also highlighted that Romania is also focusing on more distant regions, increasing, starting this year, the allocation of development assistance funds for Africa to 17%, compared to 14.5% in 2021. He also, announced, starting in 2023, the operationalization of a fund intended for peace, development and education in Africa, adds the mentioned source.AGERPRES