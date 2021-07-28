Romania's electricity consumption reaches new record on Wednesday, due to the heat wave

Romania's electricity consumption reached record values for the summer period on Wednesday, at noon, amid extremely high temperatures, according to data on the status of the national energy system in real time, posted on the Transelectrica website.

Thus, at 1:17 pm, the instantaneous consumption had reached 8,801 MW, more than the previous record of 8,687 MW, recorded on July 15.

At that time, the country's energy production was 7,500 MW, the difference being covered by imports, Agerpres informs.

Hydropower plants were the main source of production, with 2,439 MW, followed by coal - 1,606 MW, nuclear - 1,332 MW, hydrocarbons - 1,275 MW, photovoltaic - 685 MW, wind - 106 MW, and biomass - 58 MW power plants.