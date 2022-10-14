Romania's final energy consumption down 5.3pct in first 8 months of 2022 (INS)

Romania's final energy consumption, in the first eight months of 2022, totalled over 35.151 billion kWh, lower by 5.3pct compared to the corresponding period of 2021, whereas in economy, it declined by 4.5pct, the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed, told Agerpres.

Public lightning registered an increase by 3.8pct and the household consumption dropped by 7.7pct. The own technological consumption of grids and stations was 3.506 billion kWh, declining by 224.7 million kWh.

Energy export stood at 4.391 billion kWh, up 84.4 million kWh.

Between 1 January and 31 August 2022, primary energy resources declined by 2.3pct and the electricity resources dropped by 4.6pct compared to the same period of 2021.

The main primary energy resources totalised 22.035 million toe, declining by 521,400 toe compared to the same period of last year.

Internal production stood at 11.697 million toe, declining by 589,800 thousand toe (-4.8pct) compared to the first eight months of 2021, whereas the import stood at 10.337 million toe, increasing by 68.4 thousand toe (+0.7pct).

In the mentioned period, the energy resources stood at 43.050 billion kWh, lower by 2.090 billion kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

The production in thermal power plants was 14.217 billion kWh, down 184.8 million kWh (-1.3pct), hydropower production reached 9.730 billion kWh, down 3.456 billion kWh (-26.2pct), and the production at the nuclear power plant totalled 7.088 billion kWh, down 168.3 million kWh (-2.3pct).

Production from wind power plants amounted to 4.883 billion kWh, up 757.4 million kWh compared to the same period of last year, whereas the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations during this period totaled 1.360 billion kWh, up 70.8 million kWh against the corresponding period of 2021.