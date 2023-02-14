Romania's final energy consumption down 7.2pct in 2022 (statistics)

Romania's primary energy resources decreased by 0.6pct in 2022 compared to last year and the final energy consumption was lower by 7.2pct, according to the data published by the National institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

In the analyzed interval, the main primary energy resources totalized 33.492 million tone of oil equivalent (toe), down by 190,500 toe.

Moreover, the domestic production was 17.817 million toe, decreasing by 467,200 toe (-2.6pct) YoY, and the import stood at 15.675 million toe, increasing by 276,700 toe (+1.8pct), told Agerpres.

Furthermore, between 1 January and 31 December 2022, the energy resources were 64.162 billion kWh, decreasing by 2.988 billion kWh compared to the same interval of 2021.

Production from thermal power plants was 21.576 billion kWh, down by 647.4 million kWh (-2.9pct), while production from hydropower plants amounted to 14.171 billion kWh, down by 3.08 billion kWh (-17.9pct), and that from nuclear power plants totaled 11.089 billion kWh, down by 195.6 million kWh (-1.7pct).

According to the quoted source, in the reference interval, the production from wind power plants was 7.006 billion kWh (increasing by 429.8 million kWh), and the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations was 1.772 billion kWh (increasing by 70,7 million kWh)

The final energy consumption amounted to 51.709 billion kWh (-7.2pct compared to 2021), while the final energy consumption in economy decreased by 6.5pct. In addition, public lighting decreased by 4.2pct and population consumption dropped by 9.3pct.

Regarding the export of electricity, it was 7.325 billion kWh, up 1.41 billion kWh. At the same time, the own technological consumption in grids and stations stood at 5.128 billion kWh, dropping by 400.9 million kWh, YoY.