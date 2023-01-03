Romania's foreign exchange reserves, up in December, to EUR 46,636 million

On 31 December 2022, the National Bank of Romania's (BNR) foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 46,636 million, compared to EUR 45,594 million on 30 November 2022 and EUR 40,475 million on 31 December 2021, according to a Central Bank press release, Agerpres informs.

During the month, the following flows were recorded: EUR 2,630 million worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the BNR; inflows into the Ministry of Finance's accounts; inflows into the European Commission's account and other; EUR 1,588 million worth of outflows representing: changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the BNR; interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,669 million.On 31 December 2022, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 52,305 million, compared to EUR 51,228 million on 30 November 2022 and EUR 45,831 million on 31 December 2021.In January 2023, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 147 million.