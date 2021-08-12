Romania's industrial production up 16 pct in H1 2021

Romania's industrial production over January - June 2021 was 16 percent up in unadjusted terms from the same period of the year before due to growth in the manufacturing industry (+ 17.8 percent) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+12.9 percent), the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release.

The mining and quarrying industry was 2.1 percent down in the reporting period.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the H1 industrial production was 16.7 percent up YoY as a result of growth in the manufacturing industry (+17.6 percent) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+13 percent). The output of the mining and quarrying industry dropped 2.8 percent.

June's industrial production expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series was 3.1 percent up from the month before due to the advance in the manufacturing industry (+3.7 percent) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, water hot and air conditioning (+1.4 percent). The output of the mining and quarrying industry was 2.8 percent down.

Adjusted for working days and seasonality, industrial production was 0.3 percent up this June from the previous month, as a result of growth in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+1.4 percent) and the manufacturing industry (+1.3 percent). The mining and quarrying industry dipped 0.6 percent.

Compared with the same month of the previous year, industrial production was 11.6 percent higher in unadjusted terms due to growth in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+17.4 percent), the manufacturing industry (+11 percent) and the mining and quarrying industry (+7.1 percent).

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, industrial production was by 12.5 percent higher YoY due to the advance in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+17.3 percent), the manufacturing industry (+9.1 percent) and the mining and quarrying industry (+7.2 percent).