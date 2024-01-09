 
     
Romania's Jan - Nov trade balance deficit down 17.6 pct, to EUR 25.555 billion

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit, January 1 to November 30, 2023 amounted to EUR 25.555 billion, EUR 5.450 billion lower (-17.6%), year-over-year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday.

FOB exports totalled EUR 86.921 billion, January 1 to November 30, 2023, while CIF imports reached EUR 112.477 billion. Thus, during the period under review, exports increased by 2%, while imports decreased by 3.2%.

Important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by the product groups: machinery and transport equipment (44.7% for exports and 36.6% for imports) and other manufactured products (30.0% for exports and 28.9% for imports).

Intra-EU27 trade exchanges over January - November 2023 was EUR 63.277 billion on the outbound and EUR 82.631 billion on the inbound, representing 72.8% of total exports and 73.5% of total imports.

Extra-EU27 trade exchanges over the same period amounted to EUR 23.644 billion in exports and 29.845 billion euros in imports, namely. 27.2% of total exports and 26.5% of total imports.

