Romania's Lavinia Vinteleriu wins triple silver in women's weightlifting at European Youth and U15 Championships

www.agerpres.ro
România haltere

Romania's Lavinia Vinteleriu won on Friday three silver medals in women's 49 kg weightlifting at the European Youth and U15 Weightlifting Championships in Ciechanów (Poland), the Romanian Weightlifting Federation announced on Facebook.

Vinteleriu, who trains at the CSM Cluj-Napoca sports club and is a member of the Botosani National Olympic Junior Training Center, took the second spot in the snatch with a lift of 63 kg, lifted 80 kg for the clean and jerk - which landed her second place again, and finished second with a total of 143 kg.

Romania participates with only two athletes in the European Championships in Poland, the other weightlifter being Petronela Budai (CS Botosani), who will enter the competition on Monday evening in the 71 kg class, Agerpres informs.

The two athletes are accompanied by coach Mircea Flamind.

In June, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) issued a one-year ban on the Romanian Weightlifting Federation "due to several cases of violation of anti-doping regulations", a sanction that kept Romanian weightlifters out of the Tokyo Olympic Games. However, despite the ban, the Romanian Weightlifting Federation has the right to participate in competitions that are not under the auspices of the IWF, the event in Poland included.

