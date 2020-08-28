Romania's measles case count stays at 20,204 for a month

Over 20,000 cases of measles have been recorded in Romania since the beginning of the epidemic and 64 deaths of them, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported on Friday.

According to INSP, Romania's measles case count as of August 28 is 20,204, and the death toll levelled out at 64.

No new confirmed cases were reported between July 27 and August 28.

Measles is an infectious disease that often leads to complications. One in four people who get measles needs hospitalisation. For one in 1,000 measles patients the disease is fatal. The measles vaccine protects children against the disease. In Romania, 9 out of 10 parents vaccinate their children, according to the INSP website.