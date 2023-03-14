Romania's national production of motor vehicles, up 10pct two months into 2023

The number of motor vehicles produced in Romania in the first two months of 2023 reached 87,328 units, up 10.14% y-o-y, according to data published on Tuesday by the Association of Romanian Automobile Manufacturers (ACAROM).

In February 2023, the national production of motor vehicles was 48,760 units, up 9.8% y-o-y.

Between January and February 2023, 87,328 motor vehicles were manufactured in Romania, up 10.14% y-o-y.

Of these, 57,676 units were made at the Dacia plant at Mioveni, and 29,652 at the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova.