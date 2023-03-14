 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's national production of motor vehicles, up 10pct two months into 2023

stiripesurse.ro
ulei motor auto

The number of motor vehicles produced in Romania in the first two months of 2023 reached 87,328 units, up 10.14% y-o-y, according to data published on Tuesday by the Association of Romanian Automobile Manufacturers (ACAROM).

In February 2023, the national production of motor vehicles was 48,760 units, up 9.8% y-o-y.

Between January and February 2023, 87,328 motor vehicles were manufactured in Romania, up 10.14% y-o-y.

Of these, 57,676 units were made at the Dacia plant at Mioveni, and 29,652 at the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.