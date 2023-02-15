Romania's new orders in manufacturing industry up 18.4pct, in nominal terms, in 2022

New orders in the manufacturing industry increased last year, in nominal terms, by 18.4pct compared to 2021, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

Thus, new orders in the manufacturing industry rose overall in nominal terms by 18.4pct between January 1 - December 31, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, due to the increases recorded in the durable goods industry (+ 21.1pct), the intermediate goods industry (+20.1pct), the consumer goods industry (+18.3pct) and in the capital goods industry (+17.1pct), told Agerpres.

According to the INS, new orders in the manufacturing industry decreased overall in nominal terms by 13.7pct in December 2022 compared to the previous month, as a result of the decreases recorded in the capital goods industry (-14.5pct), the intermediate goods industry (-13.5pct), the durable goods industry (-10.8pct) and the consumer goods industry (-8.7pct).

New orders in the manufacturing industry increased in nominal terms in December 2022 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, overall, by 7.9pct, due to increases in the consumer goods industry (+17.2pct), the durable goods industry (+10.9pct), the capital goods industry (+7.4pct) and the intermediate goods industry (+6.8pct).