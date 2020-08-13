 
     
Romania's Niculescu, Olaru advance to WTA Prague Open women's doubles semis

Romanian tennis duo Monica Niculescu/Raluca Olaru on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the women's doubles event at the 202,250-USD WTA Prague Open tennis tournament after defeating Lidziya Marozava (Belarus)/Yana Sizikova (Russia) 6-2 6-1.

Niculescu and Olaru prevailed in 62 minutes. Marozava and Sizikova won in the first round after Romanian pairing Ana Bogdan/Patricia Tig withdrew.

In the semis, N.4 Niculescu and Olaru will play the winners between N.1Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) and Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia).

For their performance so far, Niculescu and Olaru have won 3,230 US dollars and 110 WTA doubles points.

