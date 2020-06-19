Romania's only maker of articulated tractors enters collaboration with world leading maker of forestry machinery

The only Romanian manufacturer of articulated forestry tractors IRUM Reghin has entered into collaboration with the world's leading manufacturer in the field, the Finnish company PONSSE, so that the entire range of equipment required on the Romanian market will be covered, says IRUM General Manager Mircea Oltean.

"We have a novelty in forestry tractors. A special thing to us and to our business is the fact that we have managed to forge collaboration with the world's leading manufacturer of forestry equipment, PONSSE of Finland. With this collaboration we are able to round up the entire range of equipment required in forestry. This collaboration consists of offering PONSSE products on the Romanian market. We will be the ones to take care of them, to cover warranty, post warranty, spare parts and everything that means the smooth operation of the equipment. In the first phase, we will buy these pieces of equipment and sell them in Romania," Oltean told AGERPRES on Friday.