Romania's only struggle: rebuild state institutions, not a state at one's will (Bucharest mayor Dan)

The Bucharest general mayor, Nicusor Dan, says that there is only one struggle that matters in Romania, that of rebuilding the institutions in Romania and making a functioning state, not one where the institutions "are appropriated by some individuals" and there is a law "at one's will".

The Bucharest mayor was present, on Saturday, at the congress of the Forta Dreptei / Force of the Right Party, where he gave a speech.

"There's only one thing that matters when you're in politics, and it's what each of us will be asked by our children and grandchildren years from now. That's being on the right side of history, because from '89 to today, there's a single struggle in Romania, a struggle of some people, often in the minority - in the University Square (in December 1989, ed. n.) and in '96 at the Democratic Convention and in 2013 in Rosia Montana it seemed that we were in the minority - a struggle to rebuild the institutions in Romania and to make Romania a functioning state, a state where the law is respected and not a state where the institutions are appropriated by some individuals and there is a law at one's will. This is the only fight that matters, a fight that started in '89 and it will last longer," Nicusor Dan said.