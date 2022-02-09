Romania's ovine, caprine meat production increases 55 pct in 2021

The production of meat from ovine and caprine sources has increased last year by 55.1%, from 54,860 tons in 2020, to 85,082 tons carcasses in 2021, but saw a 16% drop in December 2021, over the same period of 2020, according to the data of the National Institute for Statistics published on Wednesday.

In 2021, 7.489 million heads of ovicaprids were sacrificed, by 30.4% more than the 5.744 million in 2020.

According to INS data, the bovine meat production totaled 85,351 tons, by 1.5% lower compared to 2020, when a production of 86,638 tons was recorded. In 2021, the number of bovines sacrificed reached 523,000 heads (624,000 heads in 2020).

In what regards Romania's pork production, this diminished slightly from 393,497 tons carcass in 2020, to 383,485 tons in 2021.

The statistical data shows that last year saw the sacrifice of 4.2 million pigs, slightly decreasing over 2020 (4.231 million heads).

According to the INS, poultry production diminished slightly last year, by 0.2% to 483,257 tons carcasses, from 484,229 tons in 2020.

In 2021, there were 287 million birds sacrificed, fewer than in 2020 (299.6 million heads).