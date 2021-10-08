Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosts seminar dedicated to conventional and alternative energy sources

Romania's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted on Wednesday the seminar "The Future of Energy, Bringing Together Conventional and Alternative Sources", which is intended to promote the exchange of best practices as a platform for the identification of sustainable energy solutions, agerpres reports.

On this occasion, Secretary of State with the Energy Ministry Akos Derzsi, as keynote speaker, said that the event organized by the Romanian Pavilion is a good opportunity for the institution he represents to showcase its activity. He also stressed that green energy is a strategic objective of Romania and the need to attract investments in the field.

In his turn, the Consul General of Romania in Dubai, Nicoleta Teodorovici, highlighted that energy is a vital sector, including for Romania, and that environmental protection must be a priority, especially through the use of renewable resources.Also during the seminar, CEO PMG Wind Romania Calin Florian made a presentation on the implementation of hybrid wind and solar energy systems, as a solution for a sustainable energy.The event was moderated by the General Commissioner of Romania's National Pavilion, Ferdinand Nagy, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.