Romania's Perijoc, Nechita secure medals at European Boxing Championships in Belgrade

Romanian boxers Lacramioara Perijoc and Claudia Nechita on Tuesday secured medals for themselves at the 2024 EUBC Elite Men and Women European Boxing Championships in Belgrade, after progressing to the semi-finals.

Perijoc, qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris, defeated Olena Savchuk (Italy) on points, 5-0, and in the semi-finals of the bantamweight (W54 kg) category she will face Ireland's Fay Niamh on April 25.

Nechita got past France's Sthelyne Grosy, also on points (5-0), in the quarter-finals of the featherweight (W57 kg) category and in the semi-finals, she will face Bulgarian Svetlana Kamenova Staneva, on April 25.

Alina Alexandra Cretu lost on points (0-5) to Bulgarian Aslahan Sezgin Mehmedova in the quarter-finals of the light welterweight (W63 kg) category.

In the welterweight (W66 kg) category compatriot Loredana Andreea Marin lost to Turkish Busenaz Surmeneli.

Mihaela Badescu, who started in the quarter-finals of the light flyweight (W50 kg), lost after a bout review to Armenia's Anush Grigorian.

Crinuta Andra Nicoleta Sebe missed out on her light middleweight (W70 kg) quarter-final bout against Armenia's Ani Hovsepian.

In the men's events, Robert Eusebiu Jitaru will step into the ring on April 24, in the quarter-finals of the light welterweight (M63.5kg) category, against Hungarian Richard Kovacs.

Romania has lined up 11 boxers, five for the men's and six for the women's events,for the 2024 EUBC Elite Men and Women European Boxing Championships in Belgrade, April 18-28.

Cosmin Girleanu (M51 kg), Marcel Nistreanu (M71 kg), Alexandru Buleu (M75 kg) and Paul Andrei Aradoaie (M86 kg) are all eliminated. The Romanian boxers are accompanied by head coach Dumitru Dorobantu and assistant coaches Valentin Vranceanu and Traian Georgia.

The female boxers are trained by Adrian Lacatus, head coach, and Mihaela Lacatus, assistant coach.