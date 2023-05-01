Romania's REPowerEU Plan includes proposals that are not consistent with environment protection (organizations)

Some of the proposals in Romania's REPowerEU Plan are not in line with fossil fuel reduction targets, including the construction of fossil gas transmission pipelines and cogeneration plants or the construction of hydropower plants which could affect biodiversity in protected areas, environmental activists say.

According to the 2Celsius Association, following the public consultations organised by the Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE), on 24 March, for the REPowerEU chapter, the Bankwatch Romania, Declic, WWF and Greenpeace organisations propose to the government a series of recommendations to respond to the climate emergency, the needs of citizens in energy poverty and the development of energy infrastructure for the integration of renewable energy.

"Adopted as a response to Russia's unjustified military invasion in Ukraine, the REPowerEU Plan is the European Union's new strategy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The objectives of the plan are to diversify energy supply, increase energy efficiency and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy technologies. In support of these objectives, the member states must send to the European Commission, by the end of April, a set of measures and investments to accelerate the energy and digital transition processes as a new chapter in the National Recovery and Resilience Plans [PNRR]. Romania's REPowerEU Plan was recently launched and includes two reforms and seven investment proposals for the country's energy transition. The budget allocated to these initiatives is 1.4 billion EUR, of which 740 million EUR is earmarked for renewable energy and 148 million EUR for electricity transmission lines," a press release shows.

In the experts' view, Romania's REPowerEU Plan also includes proposals which are not in line with fossil fuel reduction targets, such as the construction of fossil gas transmission pipelines and cogeneration plants. In addition, the proposal to build hydropower plants may affect biodiversity in protected areas.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report reveals that greenhouse gas emissions from existing and planned fossil fuel infrastructure will lead to the 1.5 Celsius degrees limit to be exceeded by 2035, and this will make temperature reduction very difficult and generate extreme weather events, making adaptation more difficult and costly.

In this context and with the aim of transforming this chapter into one that directly finances people and the climate transition, especially those in vulnerable categories, the 2Celsius, Bankwatch Romania, Declic, WWF and Greenpeace organisations propose to the Government a series of recommendations to improve Romania's proposal.

One of them refers to the creation of a scheme with full financing of investments dedicated to vulnerable consumers for energy efficiency and renewable energy.

There is also a need to increase investment in transmission and distribution systems in order to increase the grid's capacity to take up renewable energy from planned new sources and from consumers.

Another proposal also aims to build prerequisites/pilots for the transition of district heating systems to the fourth generation of smart systems, using a varied mix of renewable energy, heat pumps, heat recovery and energy efficiency. This mix uses a marginal amount of fossil gas, only at peak load, helping to reduce gas consumption and improve the environment.

According to environmental organisations, there is a need to increase renewable energy production capacity without creating additional environmental impacts.

Last but not least, a legal framework for the construction of offshore wind farms is proposed for implementation, after "initially it was listed as a reform in the PNRR, the legislation for the development of the offshore wind sector was removed from the final version of the Plan."

In a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, the MIPE announced that, as regards to the REPowerEU, the programme brings Romania a new funding of 1,440,391,220 EUR, of which 1,397,228,597 EUR - RePowerEU allocation, and 43. 162,623 EUR - Brexit adjustment reserve for strategic investments in the key area of energy security, enabling the creation of clean energy production and storage ecosystems (hydropower, photovoltaics).

The Ministry of European Investment and Projects launched the public consultation process from 17 to 26 March 2023 for the submission of reform and investment proposals for the new REPowerEU chapter by interested stakeholders. Interested organisations and individuals were provided with a standardized and simplified electronic form to submit proposals for reforms and investments.