Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 4,902 to 196,004, while death toll reaches 6,163

As many as 4,902 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 34,466 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reports on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

A further 98 people infected with the novel coronavirus died, with the total number of deaths in Romania caused by SARS-CoV-2 reaching 6,163, the GCS reports.

According to the GCS, there are 55 men and 43 women infected with the novel coronavirus.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 30-39 years, 5 deaths in the 40-49 age category, 6 deaths were recorded in the age group 50-59 years, 32 deaths in the 60-69 year old slot, 29 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 25 deaths in over 80 years.

95 of the deaths recorded are of patients who had comorbidities, and one deceased patient has not shown comorbidities to date, the GCS states.

As of Thursday, 196,004 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania.

A number of 141,089 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 2,961,562 SARS-CoV-2 infection tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 34,466 were carried out in the last 24 hours - 21,260 based on case definition and medical protocol and 13,206 on request.

A total of 939 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the GCS says.

A number of 10,354 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities and 778 patients to the ICU, the source says.

On the territory of Romania, 23,455 people confirmed with infection with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,755 people are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 51,169 people are in quarantine at home, and 52 are in institutionalized quarantine.

Alba County, Bucharest municipality and Cluj County have the highest cumulative incidence of infection with the novel coronavirus, calculated in the last 14 days, per thousand inhabitants, according to the report submitted by GCS. The cumulative incidence of infection with the novel coronavirus is 3.37 in Alba, 3.31 in Bucharest and 3.05 in Cluj.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 5,931 fines, amounting to 793,577 lei, for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stays unchanged at 6,829 and so does the death toll, parking at 126.

Bucharest - 804 and the counties of Cluj - 338, Iasi - 311, Ilfov - 206, Timis - 205 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting.

The most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 29,283 and in the counties of Iasi - 8,757, Prahova - 8,368, Suceava - 8,348 and Brasov - 8,233.