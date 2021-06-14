Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 50; in over 12,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 50 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 12,076 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Sunday, 1,079,776 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,044,404 were declared cured.

To date, 8,115,344 RT-PCR tests and 1,289,319 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 5,960 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,387 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,573 on request) and 6,116 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 24 people were reconfirmed positive.