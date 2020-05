Romania had 381,152 self-employed persons / sole proprietorships / family-owned businesses registered as of March 31, 2020, by 634 (0.16 percent) more than in the previous month, shows data centralized by the National Trade Register Office.

Most of these entities were registered in Bucharest (26,640) and in the counties of Cluj (17,850), Bihor (17,152) and Iasi (14,212).

The total number of business owners was 417,037 most of whom (53 percent) were aged between 30 and 49.