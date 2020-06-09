Romania's trade deficit reaches 6.089 billion lei, January through April (INS)

Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased by almost 974 million lei up to 6.089 billion lei January through April this year, show data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

FOB exports totalled 19.99 billion euros and CIF imports 26.08 billion euros over January 1 - April 30 2020, according to the same source.In the same interval, exports dropped 13.3 per cent and imports dropped 7.4 per cent compared with the first four months of the previous year.The INS data show that in April 2020, FOB exports recorded a value of 2.93 billion euros and CIF imports totalled 4.56 billion euros, with a resulting deficit of 1.63 billion euros.Compared with April 2019, March exports dropped 47 per cent and imports dropped 34 per cent this year.In January 1 - April 30 2020, the following groups of products had important shares in the structure of exports and imports: machines and transport equipment (46.6 per cent export and 35.2 per cent in import) and other manufactured goods (30.6 per cent in exports and 29.6 per cent in imports).The value of intra-EU27 good exchanges was 14.37 per cent billion euros in expeditions and 19.04 billion euros in arrivals in the first four months of the year, representing 71.9 per cent of the total exports and 73 per cent of the total imports.Moreover, the value of extra-EU27 good exchanges reached 5.62 billion euros in exports and 7.04 billion euros in imports in the same period, the equivalent of 28.1 per cent of total exports and 27 per cent of total imports