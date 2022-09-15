Romania's Verdes advances to ball final at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia

Romanian gymnast Andreea Verdes on Wednesday qualified for the ball final at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia.

Verdes qualified last with the 8th best score of 30.700 points, while compatriot Annaliese Dragan finished the qualifications 13th, with 29.800 points, told Agerpres.

In the hoop qualifications, Dragan took the 22nd place, with 28.600 points, and Andreea Verdes finished 24th, with 28.450 points.

In the individual all-around competition, Verdes is in 15th place, with 59.150 points, and Dragan in 20th place, with 58.400 points.